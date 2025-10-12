10.11.2025: New Mexico United vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Tristan Trager scored twice for Orange County SC while Greg Hurst scored twice for New Mexico United as the sides played to a 3-3 draw at Isotopes Park as OCSC's Chris Hegardt recorded assists on all three goals for the visitors in a back-and-forth encounter.
