10.10.2025: Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Addie McCain rescued a point for Lexington SC with a goal in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to draw 1-1 against Carolina Ascent FC after Audrey Harding put the visitors on the board in the 72nd minute.
