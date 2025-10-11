10.10.2025: Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Addie McCain rescued a point for Lexington SC with a goal in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to draw 1-1 against Carolina Ascent FC after Audrey Harding put the visitors on the board in the 72nd minute.







