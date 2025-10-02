10.1.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC replaces Smoky Mountain Smackdown rival Chattanooga Red Wolves SC atop table with 2-0 victory at Covenant Health Park, evens up all-time series at 4-4-2, as Mark Doyle, Kempes Tekiela score for hosts.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
