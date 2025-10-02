10.1.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)







Stephen Turnbull scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw against North Carolina FC at Protective Stadium after Jahlane Forbes had put the visitors ahead with his first goal for the club in the first half.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 1, 2025

