10.1.2024: One Knoxville vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC clinches back-to-back postseason appearances for first time in club history with 1-1 draw against One Knoxville SC which featured battle of top defensive units, Golden Glove leaders.
