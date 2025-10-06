10.05.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Noah Fuson scored the game-winning goal and notched an assist while Hugo Bacharach and JJ Williams also found the net as Rhode Island FC rallied for a 3-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Centreville Bank Stadium to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.
