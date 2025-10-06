10.05.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Noah Fuson scored the game-winning goal and notched an assist while Hugo Bacharach and JJ Williams also found the net as Rhode Island FC rallied for a 3-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Centreville Bank Stadium to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.