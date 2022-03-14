#1 Havoc vs #2 Peoria this Weekend at the VBC

It's a huge weekend ahead at the VBC, as your #1 Huntsville Havoc take on the #2 Peoria Rivermen in two games with playoff implications!

Friday, March 18th vs Peoria - St. Paddy's Night:

Celebrate St. Paddy's for a second night in a row! Bring the luck of the Irish and enjoy $3 beer specials all night long.

Saturday, March 19th vs Peoria - Military Night:

We honor those who serve and have served on our annual Military Night, presented by Dynetics! Past and present members of the armed forces can secure free ticket vouchers through the Still Serving Veterans office, located on Clinton Avenue across from the VBC. All vouchers must be picked up at SSV and redeemed at the VBC Box Office prior to 5:00pm on Wednesday, March 16th. A postgame jersey auction will benefit Still Serving Veterans!

New VBC Bag Policy (Effective January 2022)

Beginning with the game on January 11th, 2022, the VBC has adopted a new bag policy for Havoc games. Only clear bags and clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" by 6.5") will be permitted. Diaper bags are still permitted but will be searched. Please arrive early to avoid delays.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

