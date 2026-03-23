1 Goal + 1 Assist for 4 Players in Matchweek 2

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







What, like it's hard??

Sveindís Jónsdóttir of @AngelCityFC, Emma Sears of @RacingLouFC, Pietra Tordin of @PortlandThornsFC, and Kat Rader of @HoustonDashSoccer, ALL tallied one assist and one goal.

In fact, Jónsdóttir scored TWO goals.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2026

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