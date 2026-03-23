1 Goal + 1 Assist for 4 Players in Matchweek 2
Published on March 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
What, like it's hard??
Sveindís Jónsdóttir of @AngelCityFC, Emma Sears of @RacingLouFC, Pietra Tordin of @PortlandThornsFC, and Kat Rader of @HoustonDashSoccer, ALL tallied one assist and one goal.
In fact, Jónsdóttir scored TWO goals.
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Announces Big Gigantic Live as Halftime Show Headliner - Denver Summit FC
- Player Spotlight: Welcome to the Wasatch - Utah Royals FC
- Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Jasmine Aikey on Season-Ending Injury List - Denver Summit FC
- Forward Penelope Hocking Inks Three-Year Deal with Kansas City Current - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.