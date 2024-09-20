Sports stats



Chicoutimi Sagueneens

#07 Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6 Quebec Remparts 3 - 20 09 24

September 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Chicoutimi Sagueneens YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights #07 Chicoutimi SagueneÃÂens 6 QueÃÂbec Remparts 3 - 20 09 24
Check out the Chicoutimi Sagueneens Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Chicoutimi Sagueneens Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central