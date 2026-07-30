07.29.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Kevon Lambert scored both goals as Louisville City FC took a 2-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium as the side recorded consecutive wins in the USL Championship for the first time since March.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

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