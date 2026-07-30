07.29.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Kevon Lambert scored both goals as Louisville City FC took a 2-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium as the side recorded consecutive wins in the USL Championship for the first time since March.
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