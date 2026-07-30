07.29.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







In a thrilling back-and-forth affair, Greensville Triumph SC prevailed with a 3-2 victory over Athletic Club Boise at GE Vernova Park, as Lucas Meek, Connor Evans, and Azaad Liadi scored for the hosts, while Jesús Barea and Denys Kostyshyn both scored for Boise.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.