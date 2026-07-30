07.29.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights
Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
In a thrilling back-and-forth affair, Greensville Triumph SC prevailed with a 3-2 victory over Athletic Club Boise at GE Vernova Park, as Lucas Meek, Connor Evans, and Azaad Liadi scored for the hosts, while Jesús Barea and Denys Kostyshyn both scored for Boise.
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