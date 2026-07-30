07.20.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Ryan Carmichael tallied a hat trick as Forward Madison FC put together another high-scoring victory, winning 5-2 over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, as Kerfalla Toure and Roman Torres added goals to keep Madison unbeaten in league play at Breese Stevens Field in 2026.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2026
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