07.17.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Thomas Amang scored a stunning game-winning goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time of Athletic Club Boise's 2-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium; Dylan Sing and Blake Bodily both scored late in the second half before Amang's winner.
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