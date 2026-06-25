06.24.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Aboubacar Camara recorded a brace with Diego Gonzalez, Ollie Wright and Konstantinos Georgallides also finding the back of the net to lead Portland Hearts of Pine to a 5-1 win over the Richmond Kickers at Fitzpatrick Stadium, extending the visitors' winless streak to six games.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026

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