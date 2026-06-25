06.24.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Aboubacar Camara recorded a brace with Diego Gonzalez, Ollie Wright and Konstantinos Georgallides also finding the back of the net to lead Portland Hearts of Pine to a 5-1 win over the Richmond Kickers at Fitzpatrick Stadium, extending the visitors' winless streak to six games.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026
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- Kirkland Scores Early, But Richmond Cannot Hold on in Midweek Loss - Richmond Kickers
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