06.24.2026: Miami FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Yaniv Bazini scored a pair of goals while Nico Benalcazar notched a pair of assists as Orange County SC took a 4-2 victory against Miami FC on Wednesday night at Pitbull Stadium to maintain its lead at the top of the USL Championship's Western Conference.
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