06.24.2026: Miami FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Yaniv Bazini scored a pair of goals while Nico Benalcazar notched a pair of assists as Orange County SC took a 4-2 victory against Miami FC on Wednesday night at Pitbull Stadium to maintain its lead at the top of the USL Championship's Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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