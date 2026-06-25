06.24.2026: Corpus Christi vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Corpus Christi FC goalkeeper James Talbot recorded three saves while AV ALTA FC's Denzil Smith made four stops as the two sides played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex, a result that extended the visitors' unbeaten streak to nine matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026

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