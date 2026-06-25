06.24.2026: Corpus Christi vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Corpus Christi FC goalkeeper James Talbot recorded three saves while AV ALTA FC's Denzil Smith made four stops as the two sides played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex, a result that extended the visitors' unbeaten streak to nine matches.
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