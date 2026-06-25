06.24.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Alex Crognale scored a second-half goal to lift San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night at Weidner Field as the visitors rallied from an early deficit to move back into second place in the USL Championship's Western Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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