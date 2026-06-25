06.24.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Reudd Manin scored the only goal as the Charlotte Independence took a 1-0 win against Greenville Triumph SC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at American Legion Memorial Stadium to move level on points with the Charleston Battery ahead of their showdown in the final game of the group stage on July 11.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026
- Manin's First Pro Goal Lifts Independence over Greenville, 1-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Triumph Fall 1-0 to Charlotte in PRINX Tires USL Cup Clash - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kirkland Scores Early, But Richmond Cannot Hold on in Midweek Loss - Richmond Kickers
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