06.24.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Reudd Manin scored the only goal as the Charlotte Independence took a 1-0 win against Greenville Triumph SC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at American Legion Memorial Stadium to move level on points with the Charleston Battery ahead of their showdown in the final game of the group stage on July 11.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026

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