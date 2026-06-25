06.24.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Emilio Ycaza recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Charleston Battery to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Patriots Point on Wednesday night as the hosts also got goals from Maalique Foster, Colton Swan and Jeremy Kelly to move within five points of the Tampa Bay Rowdies at the top of the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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