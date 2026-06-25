06.24.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Emilio Ycaza recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Charleston Battery to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Patriots Point on Wednesday night as the hosts also got goals from Maalique Foster, Colton Swan and Jeremy Kelly to move within five points of the Tampa Bay Rowdies at the top of the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026
- Switchbacks Fall to San Antonio 1-2 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Charleston Dominate in 4-1 Win over Loudoun on Goals by Foster, Swan, Ycaza, Kelly - Charleston Battery
- Loudoun United FC Falls 4-1 on the Road against Charleston Battery - Loudoun United FC
- Orange County SC Extends Western Conference Lead with 4-2 Road Win over Miami - Orange County SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC's June 24/25 Block Party Sold Out, Club Adds Two More Watch Parties for US & Mexico Round of 32 Matches - Sacramento Republic FC
- Inside Lexington's Four-Match Unbeaten Streak - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Make One Day Happen - FC Tulsa
- United Strikes Gold in Sacramento - New Mexico United
- Hartford Athletic Announces Strategic Alignment to Strengthen Connecticut's Youth Soccer Pathway - Hartford Athletic
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