06.20.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC lengthened its unbeaten streak to four games thanks to goals from Finn McRobb, Teddy Baker, Kyle Linhares, and Mikkel Gøling to hand Spokane Velocity a 3-0 loss, marking its first defeat in One Spokane Stadium.
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