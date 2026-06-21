06.20.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Peter Wilson had two goals and one assist while Danny Trejo and Florian Valot also found the net to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 4-3 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium as all seven goals came in the second half between the two sides.
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