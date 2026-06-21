06.20.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Peter Wilson had two goals and one assist while Danny Trejo and Florian Valot also found the net to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 4-3 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium as all seven goals came in the second half between the two sides.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.