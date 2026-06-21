06.20.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Ilijah Paul scored a stoppage-time winner as Monterey Bay FC took a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, giving the hosts their fourth win of the season to continue to move closer to the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
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Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
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