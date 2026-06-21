06.20.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Garrison Tubbs scored the winner with 14 minutes to go as Orange County SC took a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Cashman Field to end the hosts' three-game undefeated streak and move top of the USL Championship Western Conference.
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