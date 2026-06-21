06.20.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs AV Alta FCGame Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







A late, 87th-minute score from Cesar Bahena capped an AV ALTA FC second-half comeback in its 2-1 win, after Christian Ortiz tied the score at one and Brandon Fricke found the back of the net for Greenville Triumph SC at GE Vernova Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

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