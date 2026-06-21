06.20.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs AV Alta FCGame Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
A late, 87th-minute score from Cesar Bahena capped an AV ALTA FC second-half comeback in its 2-1 win, after Christian Ortiz tied the score at one and Brandon Fricke found the back of the net for Greenville Triumph SC at GE Vernova Park.
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