06.20.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Goals from Ryan Carmichael, Roman Torres, and Jackson Castro were enough for Forward Madison to defeat the New York Cosmos by a score of 3-1, with Sebastián Guenzatti scoring for the visitors at Breese Stevens Field.
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