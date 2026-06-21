06.20.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Juan Tejada recorded a goal and an assist while Jonas Fjeldberg scored the winner as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field on Saturday night.
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