06.20.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Goalkeeper Danny Faundez made a key save in the opening round of a penalty shootout before his Louisville City teammates went 4 of 4 from the spot to earn a 4-3 win against Detroit City FC in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after the sides had played to a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday evening.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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