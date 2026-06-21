06.20.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Jake Keegan stole the show in the first half with two goals in an eight-minute span, and both Enock Kwakwa and Kaihim Thomas scored in the second half for Corpus Christi FC as it prevailed with a 4-1 win over Sarasota Paradise, Corpus Christi's third consecutive victory.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026
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- Late Goals Lift AV Alta Past Greenville Triumph - Greenville Triumph SC
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