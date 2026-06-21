06.20.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Omar Hernandez's second-half penalty kick goal clinched Chattanooga Red Wolves SC a 1-0 victory its third win in its past four games, against FC Naples at CHI Memorial Stadium.
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