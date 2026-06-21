06.20.2026: Brooklyn vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Russell Cicerone and MD Myers scored first-half goals to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-0 victory against Brooklyn FC on Saturday night at Maimonides Park, extending Tampa Bay's lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to 10 points.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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