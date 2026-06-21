06.20.2026: Brooklyn vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Russell Cicerone and MD Myers scored first-half goals to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-0 victory against Brooklyn FC on Saturday night at Maimonides Park, extending Tampa Bay's lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to 10 points.
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