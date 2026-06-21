06.20.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Tregarthen scored with a minute to go to earn Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw against Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at Protective Stadium after Abdellatif Aboukoura had scored his first goal of the season to put the visitors ahead midway through the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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