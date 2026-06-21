06.20.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







A crafty header by Tumi Moshobane was the lone goal in Athletic Club Boise's 1-0 win against Union Omaha at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium; the loss marked the Owls' third straight defeat.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.