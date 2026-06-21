06.20.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
A crafty header by Tumi Moshobane was the lone goal in Athletic Club Boise's 1-0 win against Union Omaha at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium; the loss marked the Owls' third straight defeat.
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