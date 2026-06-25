06.20.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Goals on either side of halftime from Andre Lewis and Luis Gil led Spokane Velocity FC to a 2-1 comeback victory over Westchester SC at One Spokane Stadium after Miguel Diez opened the scoring for the visitors in the 4th minute, ending the hosts' three-game losing streak in the process.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026

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