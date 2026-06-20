06.19.2026: Westchester SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Conor McGlynn and Jonathan Jiménez each recorded a brace with Miguel Diaz also striking in the second half to power Westchester SC to a dominant 5-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at the Stadium at Memorial Field, extending the visitors' winless run on the road to six games.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 19, 2026
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