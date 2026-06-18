06.17.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Goals either side of halftime by Logan Dorsey and Lamar Batista led FC Tulsa to a 2-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field as Dorsey opened his account for the hosts in his first start after arriving on loan from the New England Revolution.
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