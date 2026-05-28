05.27.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Chandler O'Dwyer and Garrett McLaughlin scored their first goals of the season within five second-half minutes to lead Sarasota Paradise to a 2-0 win over Athletic Club Boise at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, snapping a four-game losing streak for the visitors with the first away win in club history.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

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