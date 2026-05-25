05.24.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC extended its perfect record at One Spokane Stadium to six consecutive wins as substitute Derek Waldeck scored the lone goal of the match in the 72nd minute to earn a 1-0 victory over Sarasota Paradise, propelling the home side to second place in the USL League One standings.
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