05.24.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC extended its perfect record at One Spokane Stadium to six consecutive wins as substitute Derek Waldeck scored the lone goal of the match in the 72nd minute to earn a 1-0 victory over Sarasota Paradise, propelling the home side to second place in the USL League One standings.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2026

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