05.23.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Goals from Christian Sorto and Dmitrii Erofeev were enough for San Antonio FC to hold off Sacramento Republic FC with a 2-1 win at Toyota Field despite a second-half strike from Forster Ajago, extending the hosts' home unbeaten streak to nine games.
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