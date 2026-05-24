05.23.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Goals from Christian Sorto and Dmitrii Erofeev were enough for San Antonio FC to hold off Sacramento Republic FC with a 2-1 win at Toyota Field despite a second-half strike from Forster Ajago, extending the hosts' home unbeaten streak to nine games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.