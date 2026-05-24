05.23.2026: Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Ousmane Sylla scored the winner in the 87th minute following strikes from Nico Benalcázar and Stephen Kelly to lead Orange County SC to a 3-2 win over Oakland Roots SC at Santa Ana Stadium, with Wolfgang Prentice and Peter Wilson scoring for the visitors on either side of halftime.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.