05.23.2026: New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Kipp Keller blasted a scorcher from outside the box in the 81st minute to give New Mexico United a 1-0 victory over the Charleston Battery at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park to earn the first win over the visitors since May 2022 and even the series at three wins apiece.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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