05.23.2026: New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Kipp Keller blasted a scorcher from outside the box in the 81st minute to give New Mexico United a 1-0 victory over the Charleston Battery at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park to earn the first win over the visitors since May 2022 and even the series at three wins apiece.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026
- Orange County SC Makes History in Santa Ana with a 3-2 Victory over Oakland Roots SC - Orange County SC
- Kipp, Kipp, Hooray! United Takes Down the Battery, 1-0 - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Pummel Phoenix, 3-0, to Remain Unbeaten - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Battery Fall, 1-0, to New Mexico on Late Goal - Charleston Battery
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-0, at Al Lang Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- LouCity Fights Back But Falls at Miami in Thriller - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to Eight - Indy Eleven
- Battery Fall, 1-0, to New Mexico on Late Goal - Charleston Battery
- Aaron Molloy Scores Stunner in Defeat to Indy - Lexington SC
- Republic FC Streak Snapped; San Antonio Stands Tall After Second Half Siege - Sacramento Republic FC
- Second-Half Surge Powers Rhode Island FC to 4-1 Win vs. Brooklyn FC - Rhode Island FC
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-0 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Second-Half Surge Powers Rhode Island FC to 4-1 Win vs. Brooklyn FC - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington's Immaculate Effort Falls Short at Indy - Lexington SC
- United FC, Detroit City FC Stay off the Scoresheet - Loudoun United FC
- Brooklyn FC's Jaden Servania Called up to Puerto Rico for Saudi Arabia Friendly - Brooklyn FC
- Detroit City Battles to Scoreless Draw at Loudoun United - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Centreville Bank Stadium for Nationally-Televised World Soccer Night Clash vs. Brooklyn FC, Presented by Cox Communications - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC Returns to Santa Ana for Massive Showdown against Oakland Roots - Orange County SC
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Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Kipp, Kipp, Hooray! United Takes Down the Battery, 1-0
- Back in Turquoise - United to Debut New Kit Saturday against Charleston Battery
- Despite Arozarena's Heroics United Falls 1-0
- The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico
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