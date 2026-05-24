05.23.2026: FC Naples vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
William Arevalo's first professional goal in the 45th minute was enough for FC Naples to take all three points in a 1-0 victory over Westchester SC from Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday night.
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