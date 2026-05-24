05.23.2026: FC Naples vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







William Arevalo's first professional goal in the 45th minute was enough for FC Naples to take all three points in a 1-0 victory over Westchester SC from Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday night.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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