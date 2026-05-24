05.23.2026: Corpus Christi vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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One Knoxville SC rescued a point with a 97th-minute own goal, denying Corpus Christi FC its first USL League One victory as the clubs played out a 2-2 draw at Cabaniss Athletic Complex after Blake Bowen scored a brace for the Sharks.
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