05.23.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Fort Wayne FC became the first away team to leave Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium with three points as two goals from Lilian Ricol and one from Taig Healy earned the club a 3-1 win over Athletic Club Boise, whose goal came from Dominic Gasso in the 69th minute.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

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