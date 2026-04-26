04.25.2026: Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Tony Alfaro and Robert Coronado scored second-half goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium after the hosts were reduced to 10 players in the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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