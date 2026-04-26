04.25.2026: Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Tony Alfaro and Robert Coronado scored second-half goals as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium after the hosts were reduced to 10 players in the second half.
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