03.09.2025: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Julie Mackin and Hannah White score their first goals of the season as Lexington SC holds off a late comeback to earn a 2-1 win against DC Power FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.