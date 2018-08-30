- Legends Shutout GreenJackets to Drop Magic Number to One

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends swept the Augusta GreenJackets with a 7-0 victory in the final regular season home game. Lexington's magic number to clinch the playoffs has now dropped to 1.0 game with four games to play.

The Legends plated their first run in the bottom of the third inning. Cal Jones smacked a solo homer to right field and Lexington was on the board 1-0.

Lexington broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning. Back-to-back singles by MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto put runners at first and second. They then both moved up a base on a wild pitch. Brewer Hicklen grounded out to the third baseman and Melendez scored. Manny Olloque then lined an RBI single to right field to score Pratto then swiped second base. Jeison Guzman then drew a walk to put runners at first and second again. Cal Jones ripped an RBI single to left field scoring Olloque. Ricky Aracena deposited an RBI single to right field bringing home Guzman. With Jones at second and Aracena at first, Kyle Isbel lined a two-run double deep to left field and the Legends led 7-0.

Yefri Del Rosario earned the victory for Lexington tossing a career high 7.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out a career high nine batters. Jose Marte was given the loss for the GreenJackets pitching 3.2 innings allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Legends now travel to face the Greenville Drive in the final regular season series of the season. Both pitchers are TBD.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

