".... I'M Playing for Me as a Kid, Little Me"

Published on March 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







This International Woman's Day, we're celebrating the women in football who continue to break barriers, inspire, the next generation and shape the future of our sport.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 10, 2026

Alouettes Sign American WR Jacoby Matthews - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.