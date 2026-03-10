".... I'M Playing for Me as a Kid, Little Me"
Published on March 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
This International Woman's Day, we're celebrating the women in football who continue to break barriers, inspire, the next generation and shape the future of our sport.
