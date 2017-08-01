Zubia, Team Tie Home Run Records in Loss to Huskies

News Release

(Rochester, Minn.) - The Rochester Honkers (9-14 Second Half, 25-33 Overall) fell to the Duluth Huskies (13-13, 28-33) by a score of 6-3 Monday night at Mayo Field. Zach Zubia (Texas) hit his league-leading 19th home run of the season in the third inning, tying the single-season team record held by Jason Washam in 1994. It was also the 68th home run by the Honkers as a team this season, which tied the single-season Northwoods League record held by the 2012 Honkers.

Duluth jumped out to a 5-0 lead with runs in each of the first three innings. A solo home run by Chase Strumpf (UCLA) to left-center field with two outs in the top of the first inning gave Duluth the first lead of the game. After an RBI single by Jake Smith (St. Thomas) in the top of the second inning, the Huskies scored three runs on four consecutive singles in the third inning.

Zubia hit a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third inning, which brought in Morgan McCullough (Oregon) to score and cut the Duluth lead to three runs.

The bases were loaded with two outs for Zubia in the bottom of the fourth inning. Zubia hit a deep line drive to left field, but the ball was caught for the final out of the inning.

Trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Weston Hatten (Nevada) singled to center field with two outs, scoring David Noworyta (Hawaii).

Joe Gonrowski (St. Scholastica) pitched a clean ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.

The Honkers bullpen threw six and one-third innings, allowing one run on six hits. Griffin Neuer (Bellarmine) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out two batters.

Ricky Mitchell (Morningside) earned the win (2-0) for the Huskies. He pitched four innings in relief, giving up one run on four hits while striking out one batter and walking one.

Manny Armendariz (Doane) took the loss (3-2) for the Honkers. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out three batters and walking three.

