Zanghi Pitches Three Scoreless Innings in Loss

July 25, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies
News Release
KANNAPOLIS, NC - Joseph Zanghi shined out of the bullpen for the Fireflies on Monday night. The righty tied a season-long three scoreless innings on the hill and registered a career-high five strikeouts. Columbia dropped the third game of this series to Kannapolis, 2-1, at Intimidators Stadium.
The visitors cracked the scoreboard first for the third straight contest. J.J. Franco led off the first inning with a walk. The next batter, Luis Carpio, crushed his second triple of the season and drove in Franco. The squad now has a triple in each of the previous three contests. Columbia (13-17, 53-45) led 1-0 over Kannapolis (12-19, 51-48).
Chase Ingram (L, 1-1) lasted four innings on the mound and yielded two runs in his second start this year with the Fireflies. The righty struggled with command, issuing five walks. Ingram exited the game after allowing the first two batters to reach base in the fifth frame. Zanghi picked up the 22-year-old with a solid relief appearance. He retired the first three hitters he faced in the fifth and stranded both runners on base. Zanghi also escaped another jam in the sixth inning. After allowing a double and a walk, the Connecticut native left two more Intimidators on the base paths.
The Fireflies play their series finale against the Kannapolis Intimidators on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Intimidators Stadium. Lefty Blake Taylor (1-9, 4.84) is scheduled to make the start for Columbia. Right-hander Yosmer Solorzano (3-7, 5.68) is on the mound for Kannapolis.
You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.
