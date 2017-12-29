Zach Urban Inks Deal with Mayhem, Siemer Returns from ECHL

News Release

Northern Michigan University product Zach Urban signs contract

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced Friday the signing of defenseman Zach Urban. In a separate roster move, center John Siemer has returned from loan to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Urban, 24, last played in the 2015-2016 season at the NCAA Division I level for Northern Michigan University in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). In two seasons for Wildcats, the 6-3, 205-pound defenseman tallied one goal and six assists in 43 games. Prior to his time in college, the Bow Valley, AB native played parts of four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), racking up 12 goals, 54 assists, 66 points, and 237 penalty minutes in 176 games. Urban won a BCHL Championship, Doyle Cup Championship, and RBC Cup Championship for the Penticton Vees in 2011-2012 season and was also teammates with John Siemer his two years at Northern Michigan University.

"Zach brings us another well-rounded defenseman to our back end," said Kerr. "He has good size, plays well defensively, and has puck-moving ability in his game. He has experience in high-level junior and college hockey, and we look forward to seeing his skill set transition to the pro game."

Siemer comes back to the Mayhem after playing one game for the Atlanta Gladiators, where he recorded no points and was minus-one. In 20 games for the Mayhem this season, he has six goals, 10 assists, and 16 points - including three goals and seven assists over his last nine games.

Urban, Siemer, and the Mayhem hit the road for two games this weekend against the Birmingham Bulls and the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The team will be back in the Macon Coliseum on Thursday, January 4th for Ladies' Night and Girl Scouts' Night against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

